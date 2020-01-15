La FIR protesta contra el revisionismo histÃ³rico – tambiÃ©n en EspaÃ±a

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid quiere retirar finalmente el lugar de recuerdo del cementerio de la Almudena

International Federation of Resistants Fighters (FIR), Association of Atifascists.

En los Ãºltimos dÃ­as de diciembre, hemos recibido noticias espantosas de EspaÃ±a. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid quiere retirar finalmente el lugar de recuerdo del cementerio de la Almudena, dedicado a las vÃ­ctimas del rÃ©gimen franquista. Esto significarÃ­a que este cementerio sÃ³lo contendrÃ­a los monumentos de guerra de los fascistas espaÃ±oles de la DivisiÃ³n Azul y de los fascistas alemanes de la LegiÃ³n CÃ³ndor.

El punto de partida fue una iniciativa apoyada por el partido de extrema derecha Vox. Aunque el partido Vox no forma parte del gobierno de la ciudad, que estÃ¡ compuesto por los partidos de la derecha Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, es indispensable para obtener una mayorÃ­a contra los partidos de la izquierda en el ayuntamiento. Con ello, el partido Vox se refiere explÃ­citamente a la resoluciÃ³n del Parlamento Europeo del pasado 19 de septiembre sobre la importancia de la conciencia histÃ³rica europea para el futuro de Europa. El 17 de julio de 2019, el alcalde de Madrid, JosÃ© Luis MartÃ­nez Almeida (miembro del PP), ya habÃ­a ordenado el cierre del monumento erigido por el anterior ayuntamiento a las 2937 personas ejecutadas en Madrid por la dictadura franquista en la posguerra.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid comenzÃ³ su ejecuciÃ³n cuando, a finales de noviembre de 2019, ordenÃ³ el derribo de las placas con los nombres de casi 3.000 ejecutados por el rÃ©gimen franquista en el exterior del Cementerio de Oriente. Esta acciÃ³n unilateral provocÃ³ una ola de indignaciÃ³n e indignaciÃ³n. Paralelamente a esta acciÃ³n en el lado oficial, la agresiÃ³n y el vandalismo se extienden en Madrid contra los lugares de recuerdo de la RepÃºblica. Ejemplos de ello son el reciente ataque al monumento a las Brigadas Internacionales en el distrito de VicÃ¡lvaro y la destrucciÃ³n de una placa conmemorativa de Dolores IbÃ¡rruri -denominada La Pasionaria- en el vecino distrito de Rivas Vaciamadrid.

Como protesta polÃ­tica, los Amigos de los Republicanos EspaÃ±oles de la regiÃ³n de ParÃ­s lanzaron un llamamiento urgente a finales de 2019 para preservar el monumento a los caÃ­dos del rÃ©gimen franquista en Madrid. En colaboraciÃ³n con otras iniciativas internacionales para la preservaciÃ³n de la memoria republicana espaÃ±ola, piden que se revoque la decisiÃ³n del ayuntamiento de la ciudad. Asimismo, piden la inmediata creaciÃ³n de un monumento en el cementerio del este de Madrid para nombrar y honrar a los republicanos fusilados por Franco entre 1939 y 1944, tal y como se recoge en un Â«manifiesto contra la disoluciÃ³n del monumento a las vÃ­ctimas del rÃ©gimen franquista en el cementerio del este de Madrid y contra cualquier intento de la actual administraciÃ³n municipal de desvirtuar el significado de dicho monumentoÂ».

La FIR apoya esta iniciativa internacional contra la destrucciÃ³n de la memoria de las mujeres y hombres que dieron su vida por la repÃºblica espaÃ±ola.

FIR protests against historical revisionism – also in Spain

In the last days of December, we have received frightening news from Spain. The Madrid City Council wants to remove finally the site of remembrance in the Almudena cemetery, dedicated to the victims of the Franco regime. This would mean that this cemetery would only contain the war memorials for the Spanish fascists of the Azul Division and the German fascists of the Condor Legion.

The starting point was an initiative supported by the extreme right-wing party Vox. Although the Vox party is not part of the city government, which is made up of the right-wing parties Partido Popular and Ciudadanos, it is indispensable for a majority against the left-wing parties in the city council. In doing so, the Vox Party explicitly referred to the European Parliament resolution of last 19 September on the importance of European historical awareness for the future of Europe. On 17 July 2019, the mayor of Madrid, JosÃ© Luis MartÃ­nez Almeida (member of the PP), had already ordered the closure of the monument erected by the previous city council to the 2937 people executed in Madrid by the Franco dictatorship in the post-war period.

The Madrid City Council began its implementation when, at the end of November 2019, it ordered the demolition of the plaques bearing the names of almost 3,000 executed victims of the Franco regime on the outside of the Eastern Cemetery. This unilateral action provoked a wave of indignation and outrage. At the same time as this action on the official side, aggression and vandalism are spreading in Madrid against places of remembrance for the Republic. Examples include the recent attack on the monument to the International Brigades in the VicÃ¡lvaro district and the destruction of a plaque commemorating Dolores IbÃ¡rruri – called La Pasionaria – in the neighboring district of Rivas Vaciamadrid.

As a political protest, the Friends of the Spanish Republicans of the Paris region launched an urgent appeal at the end of 2019 to preserve the monument to the fallen of the Franco regime in Madrid. In collaboration with other international initiatives for the preservation of the Spanish republican memory, they are calling for the decision of the city council to be revoked. They are calling also for the immediate creation of a memorial in the cemetery in the east of Madrid to name and honor the republicans shot by Franco between 1939 and 1944, as stated in a Â«manifesto against the dissolution of the monument to the victims of the Franco regime in the cemetery of eastern Madrid and against any attempt by the current city administration to distort the meaning of the said monumentÂ».

FIR supports this international initiative against the destruction of the memory of the women and men, who gave their life for the Spanish republic.

